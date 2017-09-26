Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes tough-luck loss Monday versus Nationals
Nola (12-11) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings while taking the loss Monday against the Nationals. He struck out nine.
Nola allowed a two-run home run to Michael Taylor in the second inning, but he was extremely effective the rest of the way and came away with his third consecutive start. His teammates weren't able to pick him up for the win, but that didn't stop Nola from running his K:BB to an outstanding 36:8 over 25.1 innings in his last four starts. He is not currently schedule to pitch again this season due to the team's six-man rotation, meaning his second season could be in the books unless an alteration is made. If so, the 24-year-old's arrow will be pointed straight up heading into 2018 after posting a 3.54 ERA and 184 strikeouts across 168 innings this year.
