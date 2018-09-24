Phillies' Aaron Nola: Takes tough-luck loss to Braves
Nola (16-6) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across six innings Sunday while taking the loss against the Braves. He struck out six.
Nola threw 72 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced nine groundball outs as he largely kept the home team in check. He allowed a run on a pair of doubles in the second inning and then another on a solo home run in the fifth. This was a nice bounce-back performance for Nola, who had failed to complete six innings in either of his previous two starts, and the quality start was his second in the last five. The 25-year-old has blossomed into a front-line starter in 2018 and will make what will likely be his final regular season appearance Friday against this same Atlanta club.
