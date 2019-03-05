Phillies' Aaron Nola: Taking hill for spring debut

Nola will start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

After inking a four-year, $45 million contract extension earlier this spring, the Phillies ace will now take the hill for the first time in Grapefruit League play after the team deliberately eased him into the pitching schedule. Nola is only expected to toss two or three innings before giving way to Nick Pivetta and a slew of bullpen arms.

