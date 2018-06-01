Phillies' Aaron Nola: Throws another gem
Nola (7-2) allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Dodgers.
Nola got off to a sluggish start, needing 25 pitches to complete his first inning of work, but followed that up by not allowing a baserunner in four of his next six innings. He threw a lot of strikes -- 73 of his 111 pitches were in the zone -- and he forced eight groundballs on 14 balls in play. This effort marked the 10th consecutive time he has worked at least six innings in a start and he remains among the National League leaders in most stats.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Outdueled in loss to Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Six one-run innings in win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Remains in line for Sunday start•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Strikes out 12•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Blanks Marlins on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...