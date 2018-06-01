Phillies' Aaron Nola: Throws another gem

Nola (7-2) allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Dodgers.

Nola got off to a sluggish start, needing 25 pitches to complete his first inning of work, but followed that up by not allowing a baserunner in four of his next six innings. He threw a lot of strikes -- 73 of his 111 pitches were in the zone -- and he forced eight groundballs on 14 balls in play. This effort marked the 10th consecutive time he has worked at least six innings in a start and he remains among the National League leaders in most stats.