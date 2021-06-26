Nola allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 12 in 5.1 scoreless innings during Friday's loss to the Mets in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision.

Nola hit the leadoff batter and gave up a double to begin Friday's matinee, but he struck out the next 10 batters he faced, which matched Tom Seaver's 51-year-old major-league record, Sarah Langs of MLB.com reports. While the right-hander drove in the Phillies' lone run with a double of his own in the top of the fifth inning, the Mets responded later in the game and won in extra innings. Although Nola gave up six runs in 2.1 innings during his last start, he's now had two scoreless appearances in his last three outings. The 28-year-old tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Wednesday.