Phillies' Aaron Nola: To get work in minor-league game

Nola's next start will come in a minor-league game, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nola was poor in his Grapefruit League start Saturday against the Astros, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings. There doesn't seem to be anything wrong with him, though, as the plan is in place simply to help the team monitor his workload. Nola is expected to throw 90 pitches in his next start, putting him well-positioned to go as long as necessary on Opening Day. That would be a welcome contrast from Opening Day of last season, when Nola was pulled after 68 pitches and the bullpen subsequently blew the lead.