Phillies' Aaron Nola: To pitch Saturday vs. Braves

Nola will take the mound Saturday against Atlanta for his final start of the 2018 season, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Nola will pitch on an extra day of rest after starting Sunday's series finale versus the Braves, during which he allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings. The Cy Young candidate hasn't been as sharp this month, posting just a 4.60 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over five starts in September, though his 12.0 K/9 has been far superior to his season-long tally of 9.5.