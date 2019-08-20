Phillies' Aaron Nola: To start every fifth day

Nola will pitch every fifth day for the remainder of the season, meaning he will get two starts this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies will try to max out the amount of starts they get from their ace the rest of the way, so he will start Tuesday in Boston, again on Sunday in Miami, and would be on turn to pitch on the final day of the season. Not only does this give the Phillies their best chance of making the postseason (in theory), but it should benefit Nola's fantasy owners down the stretch as long as he doesn't wear down with no extra off days.