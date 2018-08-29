Phillies' Aaron Nola: To start Sunday vs. Cubs

Manager Gabe Kapler elected to move Nola up in the rotation as his next start will now come against the Cubs on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Nola will stay on normal rest after pitching a gem against Washington on Tuesday. Due to this shift, Zach Eflin will now pitch Saturday while Vince Velasquez was pushed back to Monday against Miami.

