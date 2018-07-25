Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tosses five solid innings

Nola did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's 16-inning win over the Dodgers. He allowed three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and issuing two walks.

It was Nola's worst start since allowing four runs over 4.1 innings at Milwaukee in mid-June, and is only the fourth time in 21 starts he failed to complete six innings. It certainly wasn't a bad start for the 25-year-old, but it speaks to the fantastic season he's put together thus far. Nola has a 2.42 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 136 strikeouts across 134 innings as he prepares for a tough matchup at Boston on Monday.