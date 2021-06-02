Nola (4-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds after allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning two across five innings.

Nola didn't have major problems earning his fourth win of the season, but things could've easily gone different for him -- the eight hits he allowed are the second-highest mark of the season. In fact, he's given up at least seven hits in three of his last four starts while allowing at least three runs three times during that stretch, so he's still far from pitching at his best. The right-hander is scheduled to start again during next week's home series against Atlanta.