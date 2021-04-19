Nola (1-1) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out 10 in nine scoreless innings to earn the win against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Nola was tagged with the loss in his last outing, but he bounced back with a dominant performance against St. Louis on Sunday. The right-hander gave up singles in the second and eighth innings, but he didn't encounter much trouble in the first complete game of his career. Through his first four starts of the season, Nola has posted a 2.19 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 24.2 innings. He lines up to make his next start of the season against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Saturday.