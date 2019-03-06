Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tosses three scoreless innings

Nola allowed one walk and one hit with three strikeouts over three scoreless innings against the Cardinals.

Nola eased into his pitching schedule this spring after throwing 212.1 innings during 2018, and his spring debut Tuesday went without a hitch. The 25-year-old needed only 21 pitches to work through three frames as he begins to ramp up for Opening Day.

