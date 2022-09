Nola yielded two hits over two scoreless innings against Washington on Sunday. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Nola threw 44 pitches before the game went into a lengthy rain delay that ended his outing. The 29-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 3.31 with a stellar 202:24 K:BB through 179.1 frames. He's given up fewer than two runs in six of his last eight starts but he was tagged with 13 runs in the other two. Nola is projected to start in Atlanta next week.