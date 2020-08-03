Nola won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees, as the game has been postponed due to threats of severe weather.

The Yankees and Phillies are expected to be able to get Monday's game in but will move Tuesday's contest to Wednesday, where it will be part of a doubleheader in Philadelphia. The Phillies haven't officially announced their plans, but Nola will presumably start one of those two games. Nola has started just once this season, as the Phillies were held out of action for the entirety of last week while the league waited to determine whether or not they'd been caught up in the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak.