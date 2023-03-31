Nola allowed five earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola out-dueled Jacob deGrom for much of his outing, as he blanked the Rangers through three frames. However, things deteriorated quickly in the fourth inning when he allowed five of the first six batters he faced to reach base. That stretch culminated with a three-run homer by Robbie Grossman. Nola is coming off an excellent 2022 season during which he posted a 3.25 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, so there's no need to panic over one poor outing to begin the new campaign.