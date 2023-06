Nola won't start as scheduled Wednesday against Atlanta because the game has been postponed due to rain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nola's turn in the rotation will presumably now come Thursday, and Wednesday's game will be made up Sept. 11. The 30-year-old righty holds a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 28 strikeouts through 20 innings since the beginning of June.