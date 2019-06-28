Phillies' Aaron Nola: Whiffs 10 in dominant effort

Nola allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10 across seven shutout innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola was in complete control as only two Mets' reached scoring position during his seven innings of work -- one of which made it on an error. He managed double-digit strikeouts for his second consecutive start, this effort headlined by 20 called strikes. Since his ERA spiked to 4.89 after his June 15 start, Nola has allowed only one earned run across 15 innings in two outings, whiffing 20 while handing out only two free passes. He appears to be in line for a strong second half, but will have his next chance to prove it in a tough matchup at Atlanta on Wednesday.