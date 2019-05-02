Phillies' Aaron Nola: Whiffs six in no-decision
Nola allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Wednesday against Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.
Nola uncharacteristically walked three batters, causing his pitch count to rack up and resulting in a short outing. However, he was otherwise effective, whiffing six batters and allowing only one extra-base hit. After a rocky stretch early on, Nola has rebounded to allow five earned runs across his last 18 innings while generating 19 strikeouts. He'll look to continue his good form in his next start in a tough matchup Tuesday at St. Louis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...