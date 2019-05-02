Phillies' Aaron Nola: Whiffs six

Nola allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Wednesday against Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

Nola uncharacteristically walked three batters, causing his pitch count to rack up and resulting in a short outing. However, he was otherwise effective, whiffing six batters and allowing only one extra-base hit. After a rocky stretch early on, Nola has rebounded to allow five earned runs across his last 18 innings while generating 19 strikeouts. He'll look to continue his good form in his next start in a tough matchup Tuesday at St. Louis.