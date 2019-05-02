Phillies' Aaron Nola: Whiffs six
Nola allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Wednesday against Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.
Nola uncharacteristically walked three batters, causing his pitch count to rack up and resulting in a short outing. However, he was otherwise effective, whiffing six batters and allowing only one extra-base hit. After a rocky stretch early on, Nola has rebounded to allow five earned runs across his last 18 innings while generating 19 strikeouts. He'll look to continue his good form in his next start in a tough matchup Tuesday at St. Louis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...