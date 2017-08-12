Play

Phillies' Aaron Nola: Will start Saturday's game

Nola will in fact start Saturday's game against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

There was some speculation that Nola could appear later in Saturday's game, with the Phillies potentially using a reliever to start in case the game got rained out. However, Montemurro reports that Nola is going through his typical pregame routine in the outfield, so look for him to make a traditional start.

