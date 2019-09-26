Play

Phillies' Aaron Nola: Won't start again

Nola will not make another start this season, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Nola was originally scheduled to start Sunday's season finale against the Marlins, but with the Phillies no longer vying for a playoff spot, the team decided to shut down its ace. The right-hander will finish the season 12-7 with a 3.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 229:80 K:BB across 34 starts (202.1 innings).

