Nola won't start before Saturday at the earliest, with all Phillies games prior to that date postponed, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After starting Friday on Opening Day, Nola would have lined up to start Wednesday against the Yankees, but the entirety of that four-game series was postponed while the league waits to see whether or not the Phillies have been caught up in the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak that has seen approximately half of the team's active roster test positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, no Phillie has tested positive, but the league is being understandably cautious as the virus can sometimes take a few days to show up in test results. The first game of the Phillies' weekend series against the Blue Jays was postponed from Friday and move to part of a doubleheader Saturday, when Nola will presumably make his next start.