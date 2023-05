Nola (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Nola has gone at least six innings in seven of his nine starts this season. He lacked run support Sunday, leading to his first lost since April 11. The right-hander has maintained a pedestrian 4.53 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 55.2 innings this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Cubs in his next outing.