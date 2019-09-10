Phillies' Aaron Nola: Yields four runs in loss

Nola (12-5) allowed four runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Monday.

The 26-year-old has struggled with his control during his last two starts, and it's led to him yielding nine runs in the last 10 frames. He's walked seven hitters during that stretch, but despite those control issues, Nola has at least six punchouts in his last six outings. He owns a 3.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 207 strikeouts in 184.2 innings this season. Nola is scheduled to pitch next at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.