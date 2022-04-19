Nola (1-2) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Rockies.

Nola looked strong through five shutout frames before Charlie Blackmon launched a leadoff homer to begin the sixth. He would exit the game after allowing a single to C.J. Cron later in the inning. The 28-year-old righty has now lost two straight starts despite seeing his ERA drop to 5.52 through 14.2 frames. Nola is lined up to face the Brewers at home this weekend.