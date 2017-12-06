Phillies' Abrahan Gutierrez: Signs with Phillies
Gutierrez agreed to a contact with the Phillies on Tuesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
Gutierrez is one of the 12 prospects that were granted free agency as part of Atlanta's sanctions for violating international signing guidelines, and now the backstop will wind up with Philadelphia on a $550,000 signing bonus. The 18-year-old will likely start out the 2018 season in Rookie ball, and has only appeared in 35 professional games, all coming in the Gulf Coast League, where he slashed .264/.319/.357.
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...