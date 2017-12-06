Phillies' Abrahan Gutierrez: Signs with Phillies

Gutierrez agreed to a contact with the Phillies on Tuesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Gutierrez is one of the 12 prospects that were granted free agency as part of Atlanta's sanctions for violating international signing guidelines, and now the backstop will wind up with Philadelphia on a $550,000 signing bonus. The 18-year-old will likely start out the 2018 season in Rookie ball, and has only appeared in 35 professional games, all coming in the Gulf Coast League, where he slashed .264/.319/.357.