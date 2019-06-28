Phillies' Adam Haseley: Activated and sent to Triple-A
Haseley (groin) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Haseley landed on the IL on June 8 with the left groin strain and has no clear path to playing time with the Phillies while Roman Quinn and Scott Kingery split time in center field, so he'll head back to Triple-A. The 22-year-old played in only two games before suffering the injury and went 1-for-8 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.
