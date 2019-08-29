Phillies' Adam Haseley: Adds two RBI to ledger
Haseley went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Pirates.
Haseley has driven in a pair of runs in back-to-back games, but his standing as the Phillies' regular No. 8 hitter probably makes it unwise to bank on the rookie seeing consistent run-producing opportunities. He nonetheless appears to be locked into an everyday role until Jay Bruce (arm) is ready to come off the 10-day injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...