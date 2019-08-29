Haseley went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Pirates.

Haseley has driven in a pair of runs in back-to-back games, but his standing as the Phillies' regular No. 8 hitter probably makes it unwise to bank on the rookie seeing consistent run-producing opportunities. He nonetheless appears to be locked into an everyday role until Jay Bruce (arm) is ready to come off the 10-day injured list.