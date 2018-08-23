Haseley went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk for Double-A Reading in its 8-7 loss to Trenton on Wednesday.

With a .969 OPS over 21 games at his home park, Haseley has certainly benefited from playing regularly at one of the Eastern League's more hitter-friendly venues, but his acceptable .840 OPS in Double-A road games reveals that park factors alone aren't accounting for his success. While Haseley doesn't project to supply noteworthy power production in more neutral environments, his exceptional plate discipline and quality bat-to-ball skills could make him a passable regular in the Philadelphia outfield down the road. He has nearly as many walks (16) as strikeouts (17) through 37 games with Reading.