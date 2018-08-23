Phillies' Adam Haseley: Another big day at Double-A
Haseley went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk for Double-A Reading in its 8-7 loss to Trenton on Wednesday.
With a .969 OPS over 21 games at his home park, Haseley has certainly benefited from playing regularly at one of the Eastern League's more hitter-friendly venues, but his acceptable .840 OPS in Double-A road games reveals that park factors alone aren't accounting for his success. While Haseley doesn't project to supply noteworthy power production in more neutral environments, his exceptional plate discipline and quality bat-to-ball skills could make him a passable regular in the Philadelphia outfield down the road. He has nearly as many walks (16) as strikeouts (17) through 37 games with Reading.
More News
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Starting strong at Double-A•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Drives in seven in doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Will open at High-A•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Promoted to Low-A affiliate•
-
Phillies' Adam Haseley: Moves up one level Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...