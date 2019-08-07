Haseley went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies' acquisition of Corey Dickerson from the Pirates last week looked like the death knell for Haseley's time as an everyday player, but the rookie has kept himself in the mix for starts with consecutive multi-hit performances. With Scott Kingery having since moved over to third base to replace the demoted Maikel Franco, Roman Quinn now represents Haseley's primary competition for regular starts in the Philadelphia outfield.