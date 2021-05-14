Haseley returned to the Phillies on Friday after taking a month off for personal reasons but remains on the restricted list for now, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Haseley went just 4-for-21 at the plate in nine games before taking a month-long leave of absence. He's expected to work out at the team's spring training facility before heading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to get back into game shape. Exactly when he'll be ready to return to the active roster remains to be seen. Whether or not he'll have a starting role at that point likely depends on Odubel Herrera, who has five hits in his last three games but still owns a .683 OPS on the season.