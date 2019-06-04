Phillies' Adam Haseley: Could be promoted Tuesday
Haseley will join the Phillies in San Diego ahead of Tuesday's game against the Padres and is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Though the Phillies will wait for the results of Tuesday's MRI on Andrew McCutchen's sprained left knee before making any roster moves, the expectation is that the veteran will require a stay on the 10-day injured list. Assuming that's the case, Haseley would be formally promoted in corresponding move, fortifying an outfield that is already missing Odubel Herrera, who remains on administrative leave through at least June 17. The newly acquired Jay Bruce might represent a more realistic candidate to fill McCutchen's spot in the everyday lineup, so there's a good chance Haseley -- who has played all three outfield spots in the minors this season -- may settle into more of a part-time or reserve role in his first taste of the big leagues. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft has slashed .275/.358/.466 with seven home runs and five steals in 204 plate appearances this season between Double-A Reading and Triple-A, but has only played in six games with the latter affiliate.
