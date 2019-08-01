Phillies' Adam Haseley: Could lose time to Dickerson
Haseley will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Giants.
Haseley will pick up his fourth consecutive start in the left field as the Phillies and Giants wrap up their series, but the rookie's time as an everyday player could be coming to an end. The Phillies picked up Corey Dickerson from the Pirates ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline, and he's expected to slot in as the Phillies' primary left fielder when he joins the team ahead of Friday's game against the White Sox. A platoon arrangement won't be a viable solution, as both Haseley and Dickerson bat from the left side.
