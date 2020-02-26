Play

The Phillies placed Haseley in the concussion protocol Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Haseley was initially only revealed to have suffered a cut on his forehead when he exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays when he went face-first into the outfield while attempting to make a diving catch. Evidently, Haseley's follow-up tests determined that he had gotten concussed on the play, so he'll likely remain out of the spring lineup for at least a few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories