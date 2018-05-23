Phillies' Adam Haseley: Drives in seven in doubleheader
Haseley went 5-for-9 with a home run, double and seven RBI during High-A Clearwater's doubleheader Tuesday.
The 22-year-old outfielder has enjoyed a nice surge at the plate over the past 10 games, hitting .359 with four extra-base knocks and a stolen base. Due to a poor first month in the Florida State League, Haseley's season line still sits at an underwhelming .275/.299/.386, so he may need to maintain his current hot-hitting ways for a little while longer before the organization seriously considers promoting him to Double-A Reading.
