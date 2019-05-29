Haseley was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Haseley will get his first taste of Triple-A after putting together an impressive May with Double-A Reading, slashing .337/.410/.584 with five homers, five doubles and a trio of stolen bases in 24 games this month. The former first-round pick isn't on the team's 40-man roster, so he'll likely finish out the season with Lehigh Valley unless he really forces Philadelphia's hand.

