Haseley (personal) will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Haseley has been on the restricted list since April 14, but he rejoined the Phillies for workouts about three weeks ago. After taking some time to ramp back up, Haseley is now ready to get some competitive at-bats in the minors in what should be the final step he needs to clear before returning to the active roster. Odubel Herrera has since taken over as the Phillies' everyday center fielder, and on the heels of back-to-back three-hit games, he appears to have built up some security in that role. Even if Herrera is entrenched in center, Haseley could still factor into the mix for regular at-bats in right field once activated if Bryce Harper (forearm) is still on the injured list.