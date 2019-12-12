General manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday that he expects Haseley to be the team's regular center fielder in 2020, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Roman Quinn was also mentioned as a possibility, though Quinn has missed a ton of time due to injury and struggled in his limited opportunities in 2019. Haseley also mostly struggled in his debut season, striking out in a quarter of his plate appearances and posting just a .531 OPS without the platoon edge. However, Haseley was a slight plus defensively, showed improvement in September and his numbers at the upper levels of the minors suggest he has a better handle of the strike zone than he showed last season. Odubel Herrera was not mentioned by Klentak and does not seem to be in the Phillies' plans.