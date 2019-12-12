Phillies' Adam Haseley: Expected to start in center field
General manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday that he expects Haseley to be the team's regular center fielder in 2020, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Roman Quinn was also mentioned as a possibility, though Quinn has missed a ton of time due to injury and struggled in his limited opportunities in 2019. Haseley also mostly struggled in his debut season, striking out in a quarter of his plate appearances and posting just a .531 OPS without the platoon edge. However, Haseley was a slight plus defensively, showed improvement in September and his numbers at the upper levels of the minors suggest he has a better handle of the strike zone than he showed last season. Odubel Herrera was not mentioned by Klentak and does not seem to be in the Phillies' plans.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...
-
Offseason Tracker: On Cole, Gregorius
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Cole should be No. 1 with Yankees
Gerrit Cole just agreed to the largest free agent deal for any pitcher in history. Scott White...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...