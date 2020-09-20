Haseley went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Haseley has now driven in a run in four straight contests, and he's notched 10 RBI in his last 10 games overall. The Phillies will likely continue to hold Haseley out of the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but his strong form at the dish of late could allow him to unseat Roman Quinn as the team's primary starting center fielder versus right-handed pitching. Quinn, meanwhile, has gone 2-for-27 while striking out in half of his plate appearances in September. There will be room for both players in the lineup in Sunday's series finale, as Haseley starts in left field while Andrew McCutchen serves as the Phillies' designated hitter.