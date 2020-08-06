Haseley is not starting Thursday against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Haseley will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale with lefty Jordan Montgomery starting for the opposition. In his stead, Roman Quinn is starting in center field and hitting ninth.
