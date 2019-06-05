Haseley started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Padres.

After Andrew McCutchen (knee) was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear earlier in the day and placed on the 10-day injured list, the Phillies summoned Haseley from Triple-A Lehigh Valley for his big-league debut. The 23-year-old immediately stepped into a starting role in center field, but was one of the few players not to produce on a night the Phillies pounded out 13 hits. Haseley should get an extended opportunity to prove himself against major-league pitching, as manager Gabe Kapler said prior to the contest that Maikel Franco would transition to a bench role while the rookie starts regularly in the outfield and Scott Kingery shifts to third base, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.