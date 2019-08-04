Haseley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Roman Quinn in the series finale, ending a stretch of six consecutive starts for the rookie. Though he looked at risk of seeing his opportunities decline when the Phillies acquired another lefty-hitting outfielder (Corey Dickerson) from the Pirates on Wednesday, Haseley should be able to retain a regular job with Philadelphia having since optioned everyday third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. With Franco out of the picture, Scott Kingery will likely move out of the outfield and handle the bulk of the starts at the hot corner.