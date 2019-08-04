Phillies' Adam Haseley: Hits bench Sunday
Haseley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Roman Quinn in the series finale, ending a stretch of six consecutive starts for the rookie. Though he looked at risk of seeing his opportunities decline when the Phillies acquired another lefty-hitting outfielder (Corey Dickerson) from the Pirates on Wednesday, Haseley should be able to retain a regular job with Philadelphia having since optioned everyday third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. With Franco out of the picture, Scott Kingery will likely move out of the outfield and handle the bulk of the starts at the hot corner.
