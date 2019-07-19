Haseley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Haseley took Ross Stripling deep in the second inning to record his first big-league home run. He's struggled through his first 25 plate appearances in Philadelphia, hitting .217/.280/.435. However, he'll have the chance to improve on those results, as he'll get regular at-bats so long as Jay Bruce (oblique) remains sidelined.