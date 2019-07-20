Phillies' Adam Haseley: Hits second homer
Haseley went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a 6-1 victory against the Pirates on Friday.
The 23-year-old hit the first homer of his career Thursday, but it didn't take him long to go deep for his second. Haseley also drove in a run on a double. He is 7-for-28 (.250) with five extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs in 10 games this season.
