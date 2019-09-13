Haseley went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a pair of walks and another run scored in Thursday's win over the Braves.

Haseley gave the Phillies the lead with a 402-foot, two-run homer in the second inning off Julio Teheran. He also walked and scored again in the eighth. Through 52 games this season, the 23-year-old outfielder has tallied five home runs and four stolen bases while batting .268/.330/.421.