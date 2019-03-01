Phillies' Adam Haseley: Impresses in spring game
Haseley went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League win against the Pirates.
Haseley led off for the Phillies and drove in over half the team's seven runs. He hit a three-run shot in the second inning off Nick Kingham and a RBI single in the fourth off Tyler Lyons, so it's not as if he was simply beating up on pitchers with no big-league experience. The Phillies' outfield got more crowded over the offseason with the additions of Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen, and Haseley has only 39 games at Double-A under his belt, but he's been promoted fairly quickly as an advanced college hitter, so a debut sometime late this season can't be ruled out.
