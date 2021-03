Haseley will be on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It looked at one point like Haseley's groin strain would send him to the injured list, but he returned ahead of schedule and has been getting game action for nearly a week. He and Roman Quinn should split starts in center in an arrangement that's yet to be announced, with Mickey Moniak, Odubel Herrera and Scott Kingery opening the season in the minors.