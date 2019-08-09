Haseley was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start Friday's game against the Giants in center field, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Haseley was demoted to Triple-A on Thursday, but since he's replacing an injured Jay Bruce (arm), he'll be allowed to rejoin the big-league squad for Friday's matchup. Haseley is slashing .274/.315/.452 with three homers and 12 RBI over 24 games with the Phillies this season.