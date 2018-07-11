Haseley was promoted to Double-A Reading on Tuesday, Gerard Gilberto of MiLB.com reports.

It's Haseley's fourth promotion since he was selected with the No. 8 overall pick last June following a productive career at the University of Virginia. After a slow start to the season, Haseley had been on a tear for High-A Clearwater since about mid-May, lifting his average to .300 prior to his move to the Eastern League. The 22-year-old boasts a solid skill set across the board, but his lack of high-end tools makes him a rather low-ceiling prospect in dynasty formats.

